Three were arrested by Petaluma Police for driving under the influence early Saturday morning. First, an officer saw a vehicle speeding and traveling with no headlights in the 4000 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After pulling the vehicle over, he smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and determined he was under the influence and arrested him. Another driver was arrested less than an hour later after making a U-turn in the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. That driver was also arrested after the officer smelled alcohol from the driver’s breath. Lastly, a suspected hit and run driver was arrested after being spotted heading northbound in the 1200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After being pulled over, the driver was arrested for DUI. Police are still investigating the hit and run.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO