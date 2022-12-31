Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato
Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
ksro.com
Nearly $20-Million Going Towards Fixing an Aging Santa Rosa Sewer Pipe
Santa Rosa will use $19.4-million in federal funding to fix an aging sewer pipe. The section of sewer line is almost 50-years-old and Santa Rosa Water officials say it’s at risk of failing within the next two years. The sewer line runs along Llano and Todd Roads on the city’s southwestern outskirts. The concrete pipe, which has been in the ground since 1974, sends wastewater to the Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant for recycling.
newsofthenorthbay.com
ANOTHER POTENT ATMOSPHERIC RIVER WILL BRING FLOODING TO THE NORTH BAY
The next in a series of atmospheric river storms will bring heavy rain and flooding to the North Bay Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And more storms may follow over the next 10 days. Karl Van Amburg breaks down the upcoming storms and potential impacts. Support Hyper-Local Community-Based Video News!. Our...
ksro.com
Gas Prices Halt Their Drop in Santa Rosa
Gas prices in Santa Rosa are staying about the same. Today the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.51. That’s the same as Sunday and a penny more than a week ago. The average appears to have stopped trending downward, but it’s still 41-cents less than a month ago. The statewide average went up a cent overnight and is now $4.42 per gallon.
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
ksro.com
Meth, Fentanyl, and Handguns Found in Probation Search in Santa Rosa
Three were arrested in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up meth and firearms. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the search at a house on the 1000 block of Clover Drive. During the search, deputies found a man hiding in a bathroom who turned out to have an outstanding...
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Arrest Three for DUI Saturday Morning
Three were arrested by Petaluma Police for driving under the influence early Saturday morning. First, an officer saw a vehicle speeding and traveling with no headlights in the 4000 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After pulling the vehicle over, he smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and determined he was under the influence and arrested him. Another driver was arrested less than an hour later after making a U-turn in the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. That driver was also arrested after the officer smelled alcohol from the driver’s breath. Lastly, a suspected hit and run driver was arrested after being spotted heading northbound in the 1200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After being pulled over, the driver was arrested for DUI. Police are still investigating the hit and run.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
mendofever.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Tap & Pour Is Coming to Sonoma County Airport
Tap & Pour is taking the place of longtime resident Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, which has operated at its airport location since 2006.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Comments / 0