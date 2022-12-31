A Cadillac Lyriq was recently spotted on the side of the road in Michigan getting loaded up onto a flatbed truck. The all-electric crossover was seen pulled over onto the shoulder of the road, its hazard lights blinking. Covered in white paint with black trim, the Cadillac Lyriq was seen with what appears to be markings or strips of tape around the rear fender liner trim, while the front charge port was taped shut. The crossover also shows chrome trim for the front end and window surrounds, while in the back, we see Chinese lettering on the hatch, indicating that this particular model is likely a Chinese-spec vehicle.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO