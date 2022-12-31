Read full article on original website
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Sioux Falls schools close; officials encourage working from home Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
How this storm compares to past record-breaking storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?. We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.
Industries working to monitor winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trucking companies like Dakota Carriers in Sioux Falls say they face different challenges with winter weather events. They say the best way to prepare for difficult road conditions is through monitoring the weather ahead of time. “This storm that’s supposed to hit tonight until...
Winter Storm Afternoon Update: Monday, January 2
The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.
Sioux Area Metro temporarily suspends transit service due to weather conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is temporarily suspending service until at least 8:30 am Tuesday, January 3rd. City officials will continue to monitor the weather and make adjustments accordingly. Visit http://siouxfalls.org/sam/detours, or call 605-367-7151 for full details.
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Major Winter Storm to Impact Northern Plains
A strong winter storm will impact much of the region through midweek. Andrew Kalin at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says snow and ice will spread from west to east through the day….. Kalin says there will be a line between rain, freezing rain and snow…..
Winter Weather takes aim on area this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we enjoyed good weather to close out 2022, the Sioux Falls National Weather service is asking people to be prepared for the next winter storm Monday and Tuesday. While there’s still some uncertainty on the track, they advise having everything you might need...
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Another day of snow cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After more snow Thursday last night, residents of Sioux Falls were once again clearing their driveways and sidewalks this morning. Winter only officially began nine days ago, but this month we’ve already seen quite a bit of snowfall. “More so than the last...
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
