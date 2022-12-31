ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.

Officials say the scammer identifies himself as a representative of Mega Millions and informs the caller they have won $3.5 million and 2023 GMC pick-up truck. The scammer then asks personal questions of the caller and asks the caller to obtain gift cards from a list of stores he gives.

According to authorities, the scammer asks that the gift card to be used for the transaction should be a Vanilla 1 gift card and asks the caller to put $500 to pay for the flatbed truck that will be transporting the pickup truck.

Reports say the scammer will then ask for the number off the gift card to register it into their system and will continue to use pressure techniques if the caller refuses to give the number.

Sheriff’s deputies would like to remind the public to remain vigilant with unknown callers during the holiday seasons. Never give out personal information and if a deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

