Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain. Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November. The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21,...
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s family pen handwritten note revealing ‘heartbreak’ over disappearance
“Shocked” family members of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have penned a handwritten note saying that they are “devastated and absolutely heartbroken” over her disappearance.Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.The young girl’s whereabouts are still unknown and her mother and stepfather are behind bars – each...
Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say
The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update.
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
capitalbnews.org
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
10 year old charged with homicide appears in court; judge maintains $50K bail
The 10-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother made his first in-person appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr. for 16-year-old waitress' murder. He had sued over the lethal injection protocol
Mississippi has executed Thomas Loden Jr., who was sentenced to death for the 2000 murder of a 16-year-old girl, amid a legal challenge by him and other inmates to the state's lethal injection protocol.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
newsnationnow.com
‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect
(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
Inmates praised for saving guard being attacked by another prisoner, SC officials say
The officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head before other inmates stopped the assault, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
