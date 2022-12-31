Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in shooting near Baltimore City/County line, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt early this morning in a shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on January 2, in the 6500 block of Belair Road, according to police. Police say they found a 46-year-old man who had...
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill
Windsor Mill, MD – A 42-year-old man could represent Baltimore County’s final fatal shooting victim of 2022. At around 2 am on Saturday, police responding to a reported disturbance found the man dead in the area of the unit block of Radbourn Court. Baltimore County homicide detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. “Officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Ct. about a disturbance. When they arrived at the location, officers found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound,” detectives with the Baltimore Police Department reported. As this remains an ongoing investigation, homicide detectives are asking anyone The post Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Man shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road. At just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6500-block of Route 1 in Raspeburg (21206) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from multiple...
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
First homicide of 2023 in Baltimore claims the life of a 17-year-old girl
Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Baltimore city that claimed the life of a teenager.
Landover Man Arrested for Car Theft, Other Charges
A Landover man has been arrested in connection with a December car theft, according to Takoma Park Police. Chief Antonio DeVaul announced on Sunday the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffery Allen Campbell of Landover for stolen auto, theft over $500, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Police...
wfmd.com
Man Arrested After Driving Tractor Through Frederick
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man was taken into custody Saturday after driving through Frederick on a John Deere track loader and refusing to stop. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they assisted Frederick Police with shutting down roadways...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
Federal Hill residents worry about security, safety following New Year's Day abduction
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police say that three juveniles are responsible for the New Year's Day abduction of a man and woman from one of the city's most popular neighborhoods.The names of the trio who allegedly used guns to force the man and woman into a vehicle are being protected due to their age, police said.The abduction occurred in the Federal Hill area just as bars full of New Year's Eve revelers had begun emptying out. "It's just awful what happened to those people," Baltimore resident Madeline Ribard said. "I hope they're OK."The man and woman had been walking near the intersection...
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/2/2023 - 4:22pm: A 17-year-old was located at a hospital suffering from a...
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl, first of 2023
Less than four hours into the new year, Baltimore marked its first homicide of 2023 after police found a female shooting victim in East Baltimore. The 17-year-old girl was one of two victims shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. Daphne Alston is on a mission to remember...
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
