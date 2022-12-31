GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— This morning the Grand Junction Lions Club met to announce the beneficiaries of their annual raffle which will get going tomorrow. The donations total over $130,000 to a dozen different grand junction organizations. Donations include supporting the arts, sports, and more in several local schools, with three of the biggest donations being more than $20,000 to Mesa County Libraries’ new Clifton Branch, the Lower Valley Fire District, and the Foodbank of the Rockies. The funds for these donations are raised from the GJ Lion’s annual raffle. This year, the Raffle will have over $42,000 in prizes, and in addition, each page of the raffle book has coupons for businesses right here in mesa county. Raffle prizes include a hot tub, a dirt bike a gun safe, jewelry, and more. They’ll start doing their raffle tomorrow through to their carnival on February 18th.

