Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
PWMania
WWE Teases Reunion of a Popular Stable During RAW
Keep an eye on WWE programming’s backstage segments because the company is dropping more storyline Easter eggs, and they did it again this week. As Damage CTRL prepared to enter the ring, MVP could be seen in the background conversing with Adam Pearce. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were also present.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
PWMania
Impact Providing Combo Tickets for Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has released combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings, as well as a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday, January 13. The following night, January 14, Impact will tape TV episodes from the same location. On January 14, the Riverside Epicenter will also host a live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson.
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
Title Match Revealed for AEW Battle of The Belts V
At AEW’s Battle of the Belts V special, the AEW All-Atlantic Title will be defended. Orange Cassidy retained the All-Atlantic Title over Trent Beretta on Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage. The match was set after Kip Sabian stated on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he should be Cassidy’s next challenger, but Cassidy instead chose his Best Friends stablemate. Following the match, Sabian left the announce table to easily defeat enhancement talent Atiba, utilizing Cassidy’s Orange Punch finisher with Cassidy’s elbow pad that Penelope Ford had obtained in the previous match.
PWMania
WWE Official Says “You’re a Hater” if You Don’t Think The Bloodline is the Best Thing in Wrestling
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on his podcast. He said, “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
PWMania
Ken Shamrock Explains Why Nobody Tried to Shoot Fight With Him When He Was in WWE
In an interview with Fightful, former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed why no one on the WWE roster at the time attempted to shoot fight him. Here are the highlights:. “No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Feature Special Music Performance
A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
PWMania
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for the First WWE RAW of 2023
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 8,341 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/31/22), leaving 768 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,109. The following...
PWMania
GCW Til Infinity Results – December 31, 2022
Jordan Oliver & Marcus Mathers kick this match off before Oliver & Mathers traded moves in an attempt to gain the advantage. Nick Wayne was tagged in by Oliver. Mathers got the better of Wayne. Mathers grounded Wayne in the center of the ring with a headlock. Mathers tagged in Dyln McKay. Wayne knocked McKay down with a shoulder tackle. Wayne sent McKay to the floor. Mathers returned to the ring. East Coast Express worked together against Mathers.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals Which WWE Hall of Famer He is Named After
Did you know that Solo Sikoa is named after WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna?. He was given the name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is also Yoko’s cousin. Recently, The New York Post asked Sikoa if there was a story behind why...
PWMania
John Cena Reacts to His WWE In-Ring Return on SmackDown
On Friday, John Cena returned to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. Cena and Owens went over after Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Cena took to Twitter on Saturday morning to thank his fans:. He wrote, “Thank you @WWEUniverse for...
Comments / 0