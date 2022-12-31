ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Rucker scores 21, Army beats Lafayette 82-65

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Jalen Rucker scored 21 points as Army beat Lafayette 82-65 on Monday night. Rucker also added six rebounds for the Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot). Charlie Peterson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Chris Mann recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.
EASTON, PA
mypanhandle.com

Eley propels Siena to 70-61 victory over Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Michael Eley scored 16 points to guide Siena to a 70-61 victory over Fairfield on Sunday. Eley had seven rebounds for the Saints (9-5). Jackson Stormo scored 15 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the floor. Jared Billups hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10 with nine rebounds. TJ Long...
FAIRFIELD, CT
mypanhandle.com

Clayton scores 18 as Iona defeats Saint Peter’s 73-55

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr. had 18 points in Iona’s 73-55 win against Saint Peter’s on Sunday night. Clayton had five rebounds for the Gaels (10-4, 3-0 Mid-Atlantic). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and four blocks. Osborn Shema finished with 14 points.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
mypanhandle.com

Creighton, Seton Hall both hope ship stays righted

It took until the waning days of the month, but Creighton and Seton Hall finally found solutions to the struggles they endured throughout December. On Tuesday night, the two teams begin the task of trying to carry those improvements into the new calendar year when Creighton hosts Seton Hall in a Big East clash in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy