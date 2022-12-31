ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence

Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51

RADFORD, Va. (AP) DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford's 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday. Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.
RADFORD, VA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report

Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return

Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain

Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B

Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led...
CARBONDALE, IL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled

London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday

Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday

Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces

Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday

Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy