Barbra Walters dead at 93

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4242VL_0jzEm8KI00

Legendary TV journalist and host Barbra Walters has died, ABC has confirmed.

Walters had a 64-year career in broadcast and was the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news program.

She was 93.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

