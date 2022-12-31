Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
WLKY.com
Reflecting on 2022: The most memorable stories from last year around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lot can change in a year. We covered everything in 2022, from dangerous storms to heinous crimes to moments that warmed our hearts. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from the past year, in no specific order. Long shot stuns,...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
WLKY.com
'Louisville's greatness is you, the people': Fischer bids farewell after 12 years in mayor's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville now has a new mayor, but outgoing mayor, Greg Fischer, had some parting words for the city. Fischer released a video with a farewell speech on Tuesday. You can watch the entire video in the player above:. He reminisced on his time as mayor of...
WLKY.com
UofL basketball turning the page entering 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a tough start to the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team is hoping the new calendar year is a new slate. "Start of 2023, new calendar year," said UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith. "We have to start with a fresh start." The Cards...
Open Gym in Louisville
Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor spends last day in office giving back at Wayside Christian Mission luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting off the new year right by helping those who are less fortunate,Wayside Christian Mission held its annual new year's day luncheon at Hotel Louisville Sunday. People enjoyed traditional favorites, including baked ham, cooked cabbage, greens and mashed potatoes. Several volunteers helped with the event, including...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
wdrb.com
Public invited to Metro Hall Monday for inauguration of Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of days Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his team are hoping thousands of people will come to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to take part in the inauguration. "Our hopes...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
WLKY.com
Kentucky cruises past Louisville in latest matchup, 1st between Calipari and Payne as head coaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another year is about to go into the books and with it the 55th annual edition of the Battle for the Bluegrass. The Kentucky Wildcats easily handled the visiting Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena winning by a score of 86-63. The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights...
Wave 3
Baptist Health Louisville welcomes first baby of the new year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new year brings new beginnings, and one Louisville couple rang in the new year by welcoming the birth of their daughter. Riley Dove was announced as the first baby born into the new year at Baptist Health Louisville. She came into the world at 2:49 a.m. weighing 6 lb., 5.5 ounces.
WLKY.com
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
Wave 3
Best ways to deal with pet allergies
WLKY.com
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
