WGAL
Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash
Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. Police located...
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
Mother charged in son’s 2021 Susquehanna River drowning death
Police have filed manslaughter charges against Autumn Lynn Vossler after a lengthy investigation into the 2021 drowning of her 5-year-old son in the Susquehanna River. The charges stem from what investigators say was a lack of appropriate supervision by Vossler when the accident occurred. At the time of the Aug....
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
Pa. State Police investigating possible DUI crash that injured 4 in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a potential DUI crash that injured four young adults in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. State Police said the crash occurred on Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County, at 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 1. The vehicle’s driver over-compensated a […]
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
wfmd.com
Man Arrested After Driving Tractor Through Frederick
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man was taken into custody Saturday after driving through Frederick on a John Deere track loader and refusing to stop. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they assisted Frederick Police with shutting down roadways...
Teen who was missing in Cumberland County has been found: police
Carlisle Borough police say a 17-year-old who went missing New Year’s Eve after getting into someone’s car has been located safely. Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes had last been seen on the 500 block of North West Street around 9 p.m. when she entered an unknown individual’s black or blue sedan, police said.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WGAL
61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
abc27.com
PSP looking for missing endangered woman and children
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three missing individuals, two children and one adult, who may be at special risk of harm or injury. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Henriatte Borbor was last seen in the area of 260 South Second Street in Fulton County on Jan. 2 at around 7:30 a.m.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
local21news.com
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing girls in Fulton County found safe
UPDATE: The missing girls in Fulton County have been found safe. State police in Fulton County are searching for two missing children. Police are looking a 4-year-old Black female described as:. 3-feet-5-inches tall,. 40 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt. Gray and pink pants. Police...
abc27.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 31. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the crosswalk at West Main Street and Mulberry Street around 7:45 p.m. Police say a 61-year-old woman was struck and fatally injured.
