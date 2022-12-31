ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

WGAL

Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. Police located...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

wfmd.com

Man Arrested After Driving Tractor Through Frederick

Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man was taken into custody Saturday after driving through Frederick on a John Deere track loader and refusing to stop. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they assisted Frederick Police with shutting down roadways...
FREDERICK, MD
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

WGAL

61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

PSP looking for missing endangered woman and children

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three missing individuals, two children and one adult, who may be at special risk of harm or injury. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Henriatte Borbor was last seen in the area of 260 South Second Street in Fulton County on Jan. 2 at around 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing girls in Fulton County found safe

UPDATE: The missing girls in Fulton County have been found safe. State police in Fulton County are searching for two missing children. Police are looking a 4-year-old Black female described as:. 3-feet-5-inches tall,. 40 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt. Gray and pink pants. Police...
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 31. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the crosswalk at West Main Street and Mulberry Street around 7:45 p.m. Police say a 61-year-old woman was struck and fatally injured.
WAYNESBORO, PA

