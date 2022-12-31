ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors

BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
RALEIGH, NC
Deadline

NC State Radio Broadcaster Suspended Indefinitely After “Illegal Aliens” Remark

Longtime North Carolina State play-by-play radio announcer Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after an on-air remark about “illegal aliens” during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday. Hahn made the comment during the team’s 16-12 loss to Maryland as he reported the score of the Sun Bowl. “Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6….” Hahn said. “That’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.” Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, is Hahn’s employer and confirmed the suspension in a statement to ESPN. “LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy