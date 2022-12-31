Longtime North Carolina State play-by-play radio announcer Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after an on-air remark about “illegal aliens” during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday. Hahn made the comment during the team’s 16-12 loss to Maryland as he reported the score of the Sun Bowl. “Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6….” Hahn said. “That’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.” Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, is Hahn’s employer and confirmed the suspension in a statement to ESPN. “LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO