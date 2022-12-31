Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
jocoreport.com
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
cbs17
The Triangle’s top stories of 2022: Joy, heartache and big moments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a busy 12 months across the Triangle and beyond. Several communities made headlines in a year that saw its share of joy, heartache and big moments. CBS 17 is a taking a look back at some of the top stories in 2022.
cbs17
Minister giving away books in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Minister Paul Scott isn’t organizing or speaking at events you can often find the Durham activist walking around the city with a backpack full of books. “I give these books out for free,” said Scott. For the past four months, he’s been...
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
cbs17
Large crowds typical outside Durham Subway before 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year. In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.
First babies of 2023: Families ring in the new year welcoming new bundles of joy
The first babies born in 2023 across North Carolina arriving after the stroke of midnight New Year's day.
cbs17
2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
NC State Radio Broadcaster Suspended Indefinitely After “Illegal Aliens” Remark
Longtime North Carolina State play-by-play radio announcer Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after an on-air remark about “illegal aliens” during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday. Hahn made the comment during the team’s 16-12 loss to Maryland as he reported the score of the Sun Bowl. “Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6….” Hahn said. “That’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.” Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, is Hahn’s employer and confirmed the suspension in a statement to ESPN. “LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from...
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted after 1 killed while breaking up fight between women, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in a South Carolina murder this weekend is from Fayetteville, according to police. Sumter police say Channing Goodman, 46, was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve. Sumter, South Carolina, which is west of Columbia and about 2...
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
