Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

3 injured, including teenager, after shooting in DC

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man on this incident. He was also conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTVR-TV

Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day

CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
CLINTON, MD
Shore News Network

50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

