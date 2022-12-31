Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax Police looking for Tysons Corner ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a "smash-and-grab" robbery that took place at a jeweler in Tysons Corner Center.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
WJLA
Prince George's County police investigating a shooting, one person hospitalized
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured, police said. The man was shot in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed. Law enforcement has not said...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
Police: Virginia man charged with brandishing replica gun during road rage incident near Chick-Fil-A
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with brandishing a hoax gun used to store cigarettes during a road rage incident near a Chick-Fil-A in Stafford County, officials said. Deputies went to the area of Doc Stone Commons, a marketplace on Garrisonville Road, in the Stafford section...
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help
CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after one person was stabbed and another shot inside a crowded home on New Year's Day in Prince George's County. Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt...
3 injured, including teenager, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man on this incident. He was also conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue […]
WLTX.com
'It's just tragic' | Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
HAMILTON, Va. — A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a...
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 9500 block of Unity Lane in the Lorton area on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
WBAL Radio
Police: Couple abducted near Federal Hill on New Year's Day, suspects arrested
Baltimore City police are investigating an abduction that took place near Federal Hill on Sunday. Investigators said a couple was walking at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street around 2 a.m. when three suspects ordered them to get into a car. The woman managed to jump out of the car and ran away.
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder. MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, […]
