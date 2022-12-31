ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Better get your gas now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a new year – and that means the gas tax holiday is over. But while we all expected prices to go up, instead they’ve gone down. The average price of gas in New York is $3.39. That’s down 2 cents from a week ago. And in Rochester, it’s $3.48: also 2 cents cheaper than last week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Cleveland.com

‘It was just amazing’: Solon company’s laser therapy device one of first to offer pain relief for fibromyalgia

SOLON, Ohio — Whenever Kimberly Kazdan’s dogs jumped on her legs, the pressure felt like knives stabbing her muscles. Her pain, fatigue and lack of sleep were symptoms of fibromyalgia, an illness characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain. Kazdan, 54, a nurse living in Rochester, New York, spent years missing out on family activities and battling fatigue until she found relief in a laser therapy device created by a Solon medical device company.
SOLON, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York, offers a lot of fun things to do. The city is home to many museums and places for shopping, dining, and nightlife. In addition, there are plenty of things to do for people of all ages in the city, including outdoor activities and festivals. If you plan...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours

(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Akron Bugle

IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York

WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy