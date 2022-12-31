Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Better get your gas now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a new year – and that means the gas tax holiday is over. But while we all expected prices to go up, instead they’ve gone down. The average price of gas in New York is $3.39. That’s down 2 cents from a week ago. And in Rochester, it’s $3.48: also 2 cents cheaper than last week.
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
Locals hopeful for next Mega Millions drawing
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
‘It was just amazing’: Solon company’s laser therapy device one of first to offer pain relief for fibromyalgia
SOLON, Ohio — Whenever Kimberly Kazdan’s dogs jumped on her legs, the pressure felt like knives stabbing her muscles. Her pain, fatigue and lack of sleep were symptoms of fibromyalgia, an illness characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain. Kazdan, 54, a nurse living in Rochester, New York, spent years missing out on family activities and battling fatigue until she found relief in a laser therapy device created by a Solon medical device company.
wxxinews.org
Disillusioned doctor describes the 'moral injury' of struggling to help people in a broken system
A young physician at the Anthony Jordan Health Center's Brown Square Clinic in Rochester says he rarely sees a patient he is able to help in the way he was trained, or how he expected to when he decided to become a doctor. "Almost every single patient that I see...
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Rochester, New York
Rochester, New York, offers a lot of fun things to do. The city is home to many museums and places for shopping, dining, and nightlife. In addition, there are plenty of things to do for people of all ages in the city, including outdoor activities and festivals. If you plan...
WHEC TV-10
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
WHEC TV-10
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Local liquor stores on how inflation will impact New Year’s Eve celebrations
Of course, authorities urge those celebrating New Year's Eve to please drink responsibly.
RPD: Woman in 30’s pronounced dead after MVA with one car hitting a tree
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours
(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
Akron Bugle
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
Comments / 2