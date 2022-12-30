Read full article on original website
Kirk Somerville
3d ago
some of u on here need to read a book every once in while.. news flash people earth has been changing climate for a billion years now..& nobody can do anything about it.. waste of money
Reply
2
let's work together
3d ago
I hope you're right it's disgusting that for so many decades this was totally ignored that's real and I can tell you right now as fast as Joe Biden is getting things done I think the global warming climate change is moving at a faster Pace that's what scientists are saying now it's disgusting how people just don't care about this planet we're here on this planet for very short period of time and we're supposed to turn it over to the next group of people that live here and livable conditions it won't be
Reply
2
Related
Democrats giving 'middle finger' to 'middle America' with major 2024 change, Republican says
Republicans are criticizing the Democratic Party’s decision to boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation spot on the presidential primary calendar, accusing the Left of disregarding voters in the Midwest by stripping the Hawkeye State of its long-held status.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
After breaking up with the Democratic Party, Kyrsten Sinema is cleaning out her closet, literally, on Facebook Marketplace
Items currently on offer from Sinema include a pair of Louboutin heels ($350), a Michele watch ($150), and a Cervelo triathlon bike ($7,900.)
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship came from collusion among Biden campaign, law enforcement and Twitter
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship and confirms what most Americans knew – that Twitter took Democrats’ side during the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is allegedly on the brink of a split. According to reports, Trump and Kushner have been fighting nonstop for several months now. So, those close to them are worried that they could end up getting a divorce.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Comments / 29