ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Trailblazing TV icon Barbara Walters dead at 93

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ejX6_0jzEi7Ij00

Barbara Walter, legendary journalist, author, and television personality has died at the age of 93.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news Friday evening, announcing Walters died in her home in New York.

Walters began in television news as a “Today” girl in 1961. She joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her career spanned five decades, winning 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

She made her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, but remained an executive producer of the show and continued to do some interviews and specials for ABC News.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jzEi7Ij00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Trailblazing TV icon Barbara Walters dead at 93 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis

Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
MarketRealist

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends

As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
FLORIDA STATE
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy