Trailblazing TV icon Barbara Walters dead at 93

Barbara Walter, legendary journalist, author, and television personality has died at the age of 93.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news Friday evening, announcing Walters died in her home in New York.

Walters began in television news as a “Today” girl in 1961. She joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her career spanned five decades, winning 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

She made her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, but remained an executive producer of the show and continued to do some interviews and specials for ABC News.

