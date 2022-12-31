Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 AM CST. * At 310 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carthage, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Carthage, Greenwood, Waskom, Stonewall, Deberry, Keachi, Front, Spring Ridge, Cross Lake, Midyett, Keithville and Deadwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Phillips, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot; Desha; Drew; Phillips; Union TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLEY CHICOT DESHA DREW PHILLIPS UNION
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Grant, Hempstead by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Columbia; Dallas; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND COLUMBIA DALLAS GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; East Carroll; Jackson; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Ouachita; Red River; Richland; Union; Webster; West Carroll TORNADO WATCH 6 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO EAST CARROLL JACKSON LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE OUACHITA RED RIVER RICHLAND UNION WEBSTER WEST CARROLL
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jackson; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Prairie; Randolph; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph and Woodruff. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Dallas and Ouachita. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms expected to continue this morning...with additional heavy rainfall possible. Several inches of rainfall have been observed since Monday afternoon...with flash flooding already occurring for some areas. Any additional rainfall this morning will keep the threat for flash flooding high. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
