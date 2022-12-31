Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jackson; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Prairie; Randolph; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph and Woodruff. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Dallas and Ouachita. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms expected to continue this morning...with additional heavy rainfall possible. Several inches of rainfall have been observed since Monday afternoon...with flash flooding already occurring for some areas. Any additional rainfall this morning will keep the threat for flash flooding high. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

