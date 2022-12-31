Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO