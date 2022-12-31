ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Tourine

Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Kristen Walters

New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022

A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
coastalvirginiamag.com

7 Wintry Winery Escapes

Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Fraternal Order of Eagles presents check to OBX Hotline

John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. The FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.
NAGS HEAD, NC
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy