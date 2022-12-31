Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on DelmarvaKatie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
The step you can take to help honor women veterans in Virginia
Organizers are hoping to honor Virginia's women veterans with a commemorative license plate for them in the Commonwealth.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
hburgcitizen.com
Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022
A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
coastalvirginiamag.com
7 Wintry Winery Escapes
Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
WSET
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 24% last week
Nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
outerbanksvoice.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles presents check to OBX Hotline
John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. The FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
