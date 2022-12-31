Chennai - Tirupathi Highway, Tiruttani 631209 India. Nestled between the central hubs of Tiruttani and Tirupati, Regency by GRT Hotels reflects the intrinsic nature of the places. It is an oasis for travelers visiting the place seeking quality accommodation. Owing to its prime location, this hotel in Tiruttani is easily accessible from Arakkonam, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts in Tamil Nadu. The open atrium adds an old-world charm to the hotel. The enormous outdoor space, where the guests play is perfect for some quality time with friends and family. The restaurant at Regency Tiruttani is open 24-hours, so you can choose from our menu that is replete with regional and continental delicacies prepared by our master chef, regardless of the time hunger strikes Catering to the senses of discerning travelers (mostly pilgrims), the restaurant serves tantalizing Indian cuisine and intriguing continental spreads. Enjoy a relaxed dining all-day long that is nothing short of a memorable experience. Regency Tiruttani by GRT Hotels offers an environment perfect for corporate events, lavish weddings, and engagement dinners. The hotel features two banquet halls and a boardroom with state-of-the-art amenities. Each banquet hall can accommodate up to 200 people and the boardroom is designed to meet all the requirements of a business meeting.

