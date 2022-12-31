Read full article on original website
Cua Can Hotels | Places to Stay in Cua Can
Discover the best hotels in Cua Can, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province including Fusion Resort Phu Quoc - All Spa Inclusive, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Gold Sand Beach Bungalow, HaNa Resort & Bungalow, Thuy Van Bungalow Phu Quoc, Mia Homestay, Anvien Motel, Rain Forest Resort Phu Quoc, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Rainforest Resort.
Arakli Hotels | Places to Stay in Arakli
Discover the best hotels in Arakli, Turkish Black Sea Coast including Royal Comfort Hotel, Do-Ka Hotel, Ferah Hotel, White Palace Residence, Avni Bey Otel. Hürriyet Mahallesi Konakönü Yolüstü, Arakli 61700 Turkey. Excellent. 43%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 21%. Terrible. 21%. Overall Ratings. 3.5 based...
10 hotels in Lefkada Town: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lefkada Town, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Lefkadio Suites, Allure Central Boutique Hotel, Eriel Apartments, The Secret Boutique Hotel, Niriides Apartments, Excess Hotel, Kamares Luxury Apartments, Iliana Villas, Lefkada Princess, Studio Kostas. 1. Lefkadio Suites. Karavela Str., Lefkada Town 31100 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory.
Prampram Hotels | Places to Stay in Prampram
Discover the best hotels in Prampram, Greater Accra including Coconut Pointe Villa & Beach Resort, Accruase Paradise, The Palms at Prampram, Pin Drop Hotel - Prampram, City Escape Hotel. 1. Coconut Pointe Villa & Beach Resort. Coconut Pointe Beach, Prampram, Greater Accra, Ghana Coconut Pointe Beach, Prampram Ghana. Excellent. 22%
Tabarja Hotels | Places to Stay in Tabarja
Discover the best hotels in Tabarja, Mount Lebanon Governorate including Burj On Bay Hotel, Aphrodite Hotel, Al Bihar Hotel, St Paul Resort, Ibiza Hotel, Haya Hotel & Spa. The Hotel is superbly located in Tabarja-Kfaryassine Area and is merely a few minutes away from the main attractions of the city such as Casino du Liban.Each 129 Sea view Rooms & Suites is designed so the guest feels very comfortable and has quiet relaxing sleep.With 5 different outlets to choose from,in addition to a Gym, outdoor pool and 3 conference rooms up to 500 delegates and 200 parking lot.
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
Top 10 hotels in Vari, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Vari, Syros, Cyclades, South Aegean including Kamelo Hotel, Emily Hotel, Syros Holidays, Syros Atlantis Hotel, Syra Suites, Vari Beach Hotel, Giosifaki, Syros Village Suites, Fabrika Beach, Villa 9 Muses. 1. Kamelo Hotel. Vari 841 00 Greece. Excellent. 72%. Good. 17%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Isla Grande
Discover the best hotels in Isla Grande, Islas de Rosario, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department including Secreto Barefoot Luxury Hostel, El Hamaquero Hostal EcoNativo, Arte y Aventura, Eco hotel La Cocotera, Isla Lizamar, Eco Hotel Las Flores, Hotel San Pedro de Majagua, Las Palmeras Eco-Hotel, Eco Hotel Campo Verde, Gente de Mar Resort.
The 9 best hotels in Megas Gialos, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Megas Gialos, Syros, Cyclades, South Aegean including Manos Syros, Dora's Studios & Apartment, Alexandra Hotel, Agnadi Syros, Peaceful Bay, Glafki Studios & Apartments, Agnadi Syros Studios & Rooms, Hotel Alkyon Siros, Emilia Luxury Apartments. 1. Manos Syros. Megas Gialos Greece. Excellent. 81%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory.
Val d'Aran Hotels | Places to Stay in Val d'Aran
Discover the best hotels in Val d'Aran, Province of Lleida, Catalonia including Hotel Vielha Baqueira Affiliated by Melia, Parador De Vielha, Hotel Eth Pomer, Hotel El Ciervo, Aparthotel Nou Vielha, Vilagaros Hotel & Apartments, Hotel Viella, RV Hotels Tuca, Eth Saueth Hotel, Aparthotel La Vall Blanca. 1. Hotel Vielha Baqueira...
6 hotels in Costesti: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Costesti, Valcea County, Southwest Romania including Hanul Vatra, Pensiunea Nicoleta, Cabana Sargetia, Cabana Costesti, Pensiunea Arnota, Brancoveanu Glamping. 1. Hanul Vatra. Costesti Romania. Excellent. 93%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 14 reviews. Visit Hanul Vatra. Reviewed By...
Top 10 hotels in Kiskoros, Hungary
Discover the best hotels in Kiskoros, Bacs-Kiskun County, Southern Great Plain including Hotel Imperial Gyogyszallo es Gyogyfurdo, Bor-Vendeghaz, Tolgyfa Vendeghaz, Vinum Hotel, Villa Medici Vendeghaz, Koros Hotel, Napsugar Vendeghaz, Szerencsecsillag Vendeghaz, Madacsi Vendeghaz, Petofi Vendeghaz. 1. Hotel Imperial Gyogyszallo es Gyogyfurdo. Erdotelki ut. 21, Kiskoros 6200 Hungary. Excellent. 33%. Good.
10 hotels in Okuninka: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Okuninka, Lublin Province, Eastern Poland including Willa Sloneczna, Babie Lato, Hotel Bialy Dwor, Osrodek Wypoczynkowy Perkoz, Hotel Perlowy, Villa Spelnione Marzenia, Panorama Hotel, Rodzinny Klub Wypoczynkowy Niebieskie Migdaly, Willa Sara, Pod Palmami. 1. Willa Sloneczna. Okuninka IV 131, Okuninka 22-200 Poland. Excellent. 85%. Good. 15%
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
Top 7 hotels in Beli Iskar, Bulgaria
Discover the best hotels in Beli Iskar, Sofia Region including Eagle Rock Mountain Resort, Hotel Cota1110, Mama Emiliya Guest House, Boutique Hotel the White River, Kompleks Orlovo Gnezdo, Samostoiatelni Stai Rozi, Guest House Nia. 1. Eagle Rock Mountain Resort. 15th Street N 15 Eagle Rock Complex, Beli Iskar 2011 Bulgaria.
Top 10 hotels in Voskopoje, Albania
From the wonderful family that runs the place to the farm to table food that is served, this was better than any Bed And Breakfast I've stayed at in New England (the land of Bed and Breakfast)! The village itself is very interesting and well worth a visit. It abounds with nature and cultural monuments. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
Top 6 hotels in Arties, Spain
Discover the best hotels in Arties, Val d'Aran, Province of Lleida, Catalonia including Parador de Arties, Edelweiss Hotel, Arties Luxury Apartments, Hotel Besiberri, Camping Era Yerla, Edelweiss Hotel. 1. Parador de Arties. San Juan, 1, 25599 Arties Spain. Excellent. 37%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 3%. Overall Ratings.
The 6 best hotels in Malaia, Romania
Whenever you want a mountain escape or just to relax away from the stress of urban life, Casa Altfel is the perfect location. Located on the way to Transalpina, Casa Altfel is the first boutique boarding house in the heart of the Lotru Valley. Casa Altfel is located at the base of the Capatanii Mountains, within the Village Valley (Valea Satului), in the settlement of Malaia, off the national road DN7A. We carefully designed the boarding house by paying attention to every detail in order to create the ideal home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. With this in mind, every room and apartment within the house has been decorated in a different style, with the intention to offer a unique experience to its guests.
