6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Dolni Vestonice, South Moravian Region, Moravia
Discover the best hotels in Dolni Vestonice, South Moravian Region, Moravia including Habansky Dum, Penzion Marhulka, Wellness hotel U Langru, Pension Primase, Vestonicka Moruse, DobryBydlo, Restaurace a penzion Hajovna. 1. Habansky Dum. Dolni Vestonice 52, Dolni Vestonice 691 29 Czech Republic. Excellent. 86%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Ramnagar Hotels | Places to Stay in Ramnagar
Discover the best hotels in Ramnagar, Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital District, Uttarakhand including Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, Lebua Corbett, The Ranger's Lodge, Imran's Jungle Home in Corbett, Camp Hornbill, Kyari, Heartwood Farms Corbett, Corbett The Grand, Kunkhet Valley Resort, Dewdrop Mango Bloom Resort, Nanau Resort & Spa, The Baakhli Corbett.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Krong Ban Lung, Ratanakiri Province
Discover the best hotels in Krong Ban Lung, Ratanakiri Province including Family House Homestay, Green Plateau Lodge, Family House Homestay, Coffee Tanam Home Stay, Srey Leap Homestay. 1. Family House Homestay. No 23 Banlung Asian Bridge National School, Krong Ban Lung 16452 Cambodia. Excellent. 89%. Good. 8%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
Top 7 hotels in Baljurashi, Saudi Arabia
Discover the best hotels in Baljurashi, Baha Province including National Park Hotel, Al Samia Hotel Apartments, Mera Houses, Saf Hotel, Rahwan Palace Apartments Hotel, Saf Hotel, Bali Inn Resort. 1. National Park Hotel. King Abdulaziz Road, Baljurashi 22888 Saudi Arabia. Excellent. 56%. Good. 36%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
The best available hotels & places to stay near Isla Grande
Discover the best hotels in Isla Grande, Islas de Rosario, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department including Secreto Barefoot Luxury Hostel, El Hamaquero Hostal EcoNativo, Arte y Aventura, Eco hotel La Cocotera, Isla Lizamar, Eco Hotel Las Flores, Hotel San Pedro de Majagua, Las Palmeras Eco-Hotel, Eco Hotel Campo Verde, Gente de Mar Resort.
Prampram Hotels | Places to Stay in Prampram
Discover the best hotels in Prampram, Greater Accra including Coconut Pointe Villa & Beach Resort, Accruase Paradise, The Palms at Prampram, Pin Drop Hotel - Prampram, City Escape Hotel. 1. Coconut Pointe Villa & Beach Resort. Coconut Pointe Beach, Prampram, Greater Accra, Ghana Coconut Pointe Beach, Prampram Ghana. Excellent. 22%
Top 10 hotels in North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia
Discover the best hotels in North Kalimantan Province, Kalimantan including Hotel Sakura, Swiss-Belhotel Tarakan, Hotel Dynasty, Galaxy Hotel Tarakan, Royal Tarakan Hotel, Padmaloka Hotel Tarakan, Grand Taufiq Hotel, Hotel D' CaLia Tarakan, Lembasung Hotel, Tarakan Plaza Hotel. 1. Hotel Sakura. Jl. Jend Sudirman no 17, Tarakan Indonesia. Excellent. 0%. Good.
Top 6 hotels in Brenton-on-Sea, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Brenton-on-Sea, Knysna, Western Cape including Brenton On The Rocks Guesthouse, Brenton on Sea Cottages, Brenton Haven Beachfront Resort, Brenton Beach House, SOUL Rainbows End, 110 BayView. 1. Brenton On The Rocks Guesthouse. 276 Steenbras Street, Brenton-on-Sea, Knysna 6571 South Africa. Excellent. 76%. Good. 17%. Satisfactory.
Top 7 hotels in Beli Iskar, Bulgaria
Discover the best hotels in Beli Iskar, Sofia Region including Eagle Rock Mountain Resort, Hotel Cota1110, Mama Emiliya Guest House, Boutique Hotel the White River, Kompleks Orlovo Gnezdo, Samostoiatelni Stai Rozi, Guest House Nia. 1. Eagle Rock Mountain Resort. 15th Street N 15 Eagle Rock Complex, Beli Iskar 2011 Bulgaria.
Top 10 hotels in Vari, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Vari, Syros, Cyclades, South Aegean including Kamelo Hotel, Emily Hotel, Syros Holidays, Syros Atlantis Hotel, Syra Suites, Vari Beach Hotel, Giosifaki, Syros Village Suites, Fabrika Beach, Villa 9 Muses. 1. Kamelo Hotel. Vari 841 00 Greece. Excellent. 72%. Good. 17%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
10 hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata including Hotel Gravina51, Hotel Sevilla Center, Hotel Casa 1800 Sevilla, Hotel Fernando III, Joya Del Casco Boutique Hotel, Hotel Becquer, Melia Sevilla, Hotel Cetina Sevilla, Melia Lebreros, Silken Al-Andalus Palace Hotel. 1. Hotel Gravina51. Calle Gravina 51, 41001 Seville Spain...
6 hotels in Costesti: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Costesti, Valcea County, Southwest Romania including Hanul Vatra, Pensiunea Nicoleta, Cabana Sargetia, Cabana Costesti, Pensiunea Arnota, Brancoveanu Glamping. 1. Hanul Vatra. Costesti Romania. Excellent. 93%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 14 reviews. Visit Hanul Vatra. Reviewed By...
Arakli Hotels | Places to Stay in Arakli
Discover the best hotels in Arakli, Turkish Black Sea Coast including Royal Comfort Hotel, Do-Ka Hotel, Ferah Hotel, White Palace Residence, Avni Bey Otel. Hürriyet Mahallesi Konakönü Yolüstü, Arakli 61700 Turkey. Excellent. 43%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 21%. Terrible. 21%. Overall Ratings. 3.5 based...
Tabarja Hotels | Places to Stay in Tabarja
Discover the best hotels in Tabarja, Mount Lebanon Governorate including Burj On Bay Hotel, Aphrodite Hotel, Al Bihar Hotel, St Paul Resort, Ibiza Hotel, Haya Hotel & Spa. The Hotel is superbly located in Tabarja-Kfaryassine Area and is merely a few minutes away from the main attractions of the city such as Casino du Liban.Each 129 Sea view Rooms & Suites is designed so the guest feels very comfortable and has quiet relaxing sleep.With 5 different outlets to choose from,in addition to a Gym, outdoor pool and 3 conference rooms up to 500 delegates and 200 parking lot.
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
Top 10 hotels in Araras, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Araras, Petropolis, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Le Ange, Pousada das Araras, Pousada Riacho Doce, Fazenda das Videiras, Pousada Chacara Arace, Suites Flor- Hilda, Recanto Da Integracao Cama E Cafe, Sitio Em Secretario Itaipava Alma Gemea, Chico Verissimo Cama Cafe, Sitio Boas Novas.
The 10 best hotels in Kalo Livadi, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Kalo Livadi, Mykonos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Mykonos Bliss - Cozy Suites, Archipelagos Luxury Hotel, Mykonos Pantheon Luxury Suites, Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos, Seaside Studios & Houses, Pietra E Mare, Mykonian Iros, Aegon Mykonos, Autograph Collection, Salty Houses, Nomad Mykonos. 1. Mykonos Bliss -...
The 7 best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama, Spa Resort Libverda - Villa Friedland, Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Lesni Zatisi, Hotel Montana, Pension Protez, Areal Vzlet, Penzion Pod Sudem. 1. Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama. Lazne Libverda 82, Lazne...
