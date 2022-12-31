ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gaslamp Quarter businesses prepare for soggy New Year's celebrations

By Natalie Chuck
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qePi_0jzEgEkf00

For some people, 2022 was "the best year," but for others it was "challenging."

Not matter how people wondering the Gaslamp Quarter on Friday feel about 2022, most of them are looking forward to a fresh start in 2023.

However, rainy weather rolling into San Diego on New Year's Eve is not something to celebrate.

"You tend to expect it when you put together these big events," said Adam Drescher, the Director of Sales and Events at the Andaz Hotel.

Drescher, a San Diego, was not surprised by the impending weather, but grateful the hotel's rooftop can accommodate guests.

"We have the necessary facilities to... make the change last minute," said Drescher, referring to the patio's awning and removable covers that line the edge of the building.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association says the events listed on their page will run as usual, despite the weather.

Comments / 0

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Chilly Days, Highest Rainfall Months, Latest Sunrise

Recent Chilly Days and Nights only confirm that San Diego’s lowest temperatures (according to more than a century of weather records) tend to occur during the month of January. January’s mean temperature at Lindbergh Field is about 55 degrees Fahrenheit. (July’s mean is a balmy 70 degrees.) To experience much colder temperatures, journey to the Cuyamaca Mountains; -1 and -4 degree readings — the lowest in the county — were once recorded there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Get FREE Admission At These San Diego Attractions In January

If you're feeling the after-effects of holiday spending and need some fun, budget-friendly things to do, we've got a list of activities that San Diego residents can enjoy for FREE!. Take a free Old Town Trolley Tour. Take a self-guided daytime tour of the historic (and reportedly haunted) Whaley House.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut

Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
ESCONDIDO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy