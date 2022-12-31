Gaslamp Quarter businesses prepare for soggy New Year's celebrations

For some people, 2022 was "the best year," but for others it was "challenging."

Not matter how people wondering the Gaslamp Quarter on Friday feel about 2022, most of them are looking forward to a fresh start in 2023.

However, rainy weather rolling into San Diego on New Year's Eve is not something to celebrate.

"You tend to expect it when you put together these big events," said Adam Drescher, the Director of Sales and Events at the Andaz Hotel.

Drescher, a San Diego, was not surprised by the impending weather, but grateful the hotel's rooftop can accommodate guests.

"We have the necessary facilities to... make the change last minute," said Drescher, referring to the patio's awning and removable covers that line the edge of the building.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association says the events listed on their page will run as usual, despite the weather.