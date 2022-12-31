Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Southwest Airlines agent helps San Antonio woman in hour of need
Southwest Airlines was in the news this past week for adding to a travel mess for many over the holidays. But, one woman is singing the praises of a ticketing agent for helping her on her mother’s last day. “We were just always attached to the hip. My best...
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fire destroys duplex on west-side displacing one from their home
SAN ANTONIO — A west-side duplex is a total loss after a fire destroyed the structure early Monday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of N Colorado St. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire coming from the vacant side of the building. Officials say that...
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
Man pinned inside his vehicle following rollover crash on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A man is lucky to be alive after police say he rolled over his car several times on the northside. It happened at Loop 1604 and I-10 on the northside around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Police say the 28-year-old man was pinned inside his vehicle and rescued...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
One of Natural Bridge Caverns' discoverers passes away
SAN ANTONIO — One of the discoverers of Natural Bridge Caverns has passed away at the age of 81. Orion Knox Jr. died on Dec. 31 after a battle with Parkinson’s. Natural Bridge Caverns said it prevented him from continuing to go caving, but it never diminish his spirit.
First baby of New Year born 2 seconds after midnight
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s first baby of the New Year 2023 was born at two seconds past midnight at North Central Baptist Hospital. The new arrival, Avery Jacks, was showered with gifts Sunday, all donated by healthcare systems and hospitals in San Antonio that deliver babies, as well as other local organizations.
Here's how many fireworks calls SAPD responded to on New Year's
SAN ANTONIO — In a 24 hour time span from New Year's Eve to Jan. 1 at midnight, the San Antonio Police Department shared how many calls they received for firework disturbance. KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for the numbers, and they said they received 1,056 calls. They...
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
Got dead plants? Here's how you can tell, and what to do next.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio gardens big and small are looking a bit rough after freezing temperatures clamped down on the city around Christmastime. So how do you know if your plants are going to be OK?. We went straight to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens to ask the...
North-side family loses home to fire hours into the new year
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a family on the north side scrambling to find a place where they can all stay together. Early on, nearby fireworks had been suspected as a cause of the early morning fire on Pebble Bow, but the owners of the home told KENS 5 that fire investigators determined the cause was electrical.
Trail of blood led officers to a stabbing victim on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — A trail of blood led police to a stabbing victim on the east-side early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a fight, and when they wrrived they saw the blood trail.
Passenger in car shot several times when suspect pulled up next to them and opened fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Monday morning for a vehicle San Antonio police say was involved in a shooting early Sunday. Firefighters showed up at an accident at Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway, then called police when they realized a passenger had been shot. Witnesses told police that...
Local historian dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
