College Park, MD

NBC San Diego

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC San Diego

Pete Rose Gambles on Reds While Making Ohio's First Legal Sports Bet

Pete Rose gambles on Reds while making Ohio's first legal sports bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Pete Rose bet on baseball again. But this time, he didn't break any rules. Rose placed Ohio's first sports bet shortly after it became legal in the state at the stroke of...
CINCINNATI, OH

