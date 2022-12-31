Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Cotton Bowl Comeback: Tulane Shocks USC 46-45 With Ferocious Rally in Final Minutes
USC just can't win a bowl game. The Trojans had a 15-point lead with just over four minutes remaining, but Tulane's unrelenting rally shocked the Trojans, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for a 46-45 victory in the 87th edition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Monday afternoon.
NBC San Diego
Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
NBC San Diego
Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the...
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world and for a charity crowdfunding effort for children that Hamlin started after he collapsed in a game Monday night.
NBC San Diego
Pete Rose Gambles on Reds While Making Ohio's First Legal Sports Bet
Pete Rose gambles on Reds while making Ohio's first legal sports bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Pete Rose bet on baseball again. But this time, he didn't break any rules. Rose placed Ohio's first sports bet shortly after it became legal in the state at the stroke of...
NBC San Diego
Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday night to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital following a scary scene during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-collapsed on the field in the first quarter of...
