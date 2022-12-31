ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

December thaw & flooding: creeks rise in West Seneca after winter storm

By Tara Lynch
 3 days ago
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 has come and gone, but it’s still having an impact across Erie County. The spring-like temperatures and the heavy snow accumulation are creating the perfect storm for flooding.

“You have sewer back ups into people’s basements to which you would say ‘yuck’ nobody wants that,” West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson told News 4.

Seven days ago Western New York was dealing with hurricane force wind gust and significant lake effect snowfall. Just one week later, it feels more like spring.

“Last weekend we had blizzard conditions and we were clearing snow. This weekend we are dealing with the results of all that snow in the form of flooding,” Dickson said.

Cazenovia Creek near Union Road is clear of ice, but just a few miles downstream on the town’s South Buffalo border, ice and snow are piling up. Some low-lying neighborhoods in West Seneca have pump systems in place to keep water from backing up into people’s homes.

“The groundwater is completely saturated and that can work its way into the sanitary sewer system. That, especially in this neighborhood, which is one of the lower neighborhoods, can back up into people’s basements,” Dickson continued.

This is the second major snow event and thaw in the winter season. Dickson says he hopes Mother Nature takes it easy in 2023.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed. We’re hoping it’s a relatively mild winter and that the winter has hit us with their best and they are going to let us go for the rest of the winter. But we don’t know and we will be prepared for whatever happens,” Dickson concluded.

With the threat of rain on the way this weekend, West Seneca says it is prepared to respond to possible flooding across the town.

If there is flooding in your neighborhood, they encourage you to call the police non-emergency line: (716) 674-2280.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

