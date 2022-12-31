ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

$12,000 check fraud: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office looking for this suspect

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvgEa_0jzEe7jF00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 103-year-old woman had a $12,000 check stolen – and it was fraudulently cashed at a check-cashing business in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the victim reached out to the state in October to let them know that her $12,000 check had not arrived. State officials revealed that the check had been sent out and cashed. The fraud victim was able to get a copy of the cashed check which showed that it was cashed at a check-cashing business located inside a liquor store on Herndon and Blackstone avenues. Officials say the check-cashing business and the liquor store are separate businesses that share a similar name.

Deputies say that an employee of the check-cashing business was approached by the suspect with the check and provided a California driver’s license that matched the information on the check – and the picture looked similar to the person presenting it. With that standard verification, the employee proceeded to cash the check.

It is unknown how the suspect got the check, but investigators can only confirm that it was stolen.

Deputies say the check-cashing business was only able to provide a printout of the suspect that they took a photo of. They had the image altered to the point where they felt comfortable that it is an accurate representation of the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Yb1c_0jzEe7jF00
A picture of the person deputies say fraudulently cashed the $12,000 check

Deputies say that, through the state, the rightful owner of the check should be able to get her money back but the owner of the check-cashing business is out the $12,000.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office hope that the public recognizes the suspect and can provide information on their location. Investigators say the suspect has a tattoo on their chest as well as their right arm.

Deputies say if anyone can help identify the person in the photo, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 25

J. Giron
3d ago

He needs to put on more makeup if he want it pass as a full woman...🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply(4)
14
dufuss
3d ago

It’s time to work so start checking all the delivery stripper businesses, they allow them to live at work to make sure they show up.

Reply(4)
2
Related
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street,  just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department. Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. Police say a man in his 40s suffered from […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy