Homeless In LaCrosse
Homeless In AmericaPhoto byJeenah Moon/Getty Images. It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)
What’s old is new again
Local baby names continued a retro trajectory in 2022. STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
Lorrain M. Masolek
Lorraine M. Marsolek of Independence, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on. December 30, 2022, at age 86. She spent her last days surrounded by the love of her family and. friends, and the magic of the Christmas holiday. Lorraine was born on October 1, 1936, on a small farm...
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. She was born in. Cashton, on January 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad. Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and...
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Linda May Egeness
Linda May Egeness, age 75, of rural Taylor, died on Friday, December. 30, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending with the Jack Funeral Home in Blair.
Wisconsin "committee" wagers on elections over fish, beer
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to elections.The group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet $5 on local, state and national elections, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.The eight-member group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Hem.Walter Baltz of West Salem is the committee's last living founder....
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges
FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi
Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
