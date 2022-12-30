LA CROSSE, Wis. — Former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to elections.The group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet $5 on local, state and national elections, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.The eight-member group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Hem.Walter Baltz of West Salem is the committee's last living founder....

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO