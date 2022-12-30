Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi
Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
wrcitytimes.com
715newsroom.com
nbc15.com
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
WSAW
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
x1071.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
fox47.com
washingtoncountyinsider.com
spmetrowire.com
One arrested after attempted hatchet attack
Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information becomes available, likely on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Police searching for missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells are searching for a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the weekend. Matthew Haas was last seen in the city’s downtown around midnight on New Year’s Eve. Police said he is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Haas also has...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop in Crawford County
A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation Tuesday around 10:30pm. The stop was conducted on Highway 27 near the Vernon County and Crawford County line. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 57 year old Kristi Volden of Genoa, and her passenger was identified as 39 year old Ryan Volden of Viroqua. During the stop, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Diego was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and several grams of methamphetamine were discovered. Kristi Volden was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and taken to the Crawford County Jail. Also, Volden was cited for display of a false vehicle registration plate, non-registration, no insurance, and resisting and obstructing an officer. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
x1071.com
Muscoda Man Arrested
A vehicle found in a ditch resulted in an arrest Tuesday night. Around 8:30 PM, the Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 80 in Avoca. An Avoca Police officer along with an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 28 year old Robert Goodman of Muscoda was arrested on charges of Operating While Revoked, Bail Jumping and a Grant County warrant. Goodman was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
