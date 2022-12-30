ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi

Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
LA CROSSE, WI
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges

FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Nine Arrested in WI Drug Bust

Nine people have been arrested after a drug sweep in Dell Prairie. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says it carried out a search on 11th Lane this week and arrested nine people ages 19 to 55 on various drug trafficking and possession charges. Police also found a quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl on the property.
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop in Crawford County

A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation Tuesday around 10:30pm. The stop was conducted on Highway 27 near the Vernon County and Crawford County line. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 57 year old Kristi Volden of Genoa, and her passenger was identified as 39 year old Ryan Volden of Viroqua. During the stop, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Diego was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and several grams of methamphetamine were discovered. Kristi Volden was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and taken to the Crawford County Jail. Also, Volden was cited for display of a false vehicle registration plate, non-registration, no insurance, and resisting and obstructing an officer. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Muscoda Man Arrested

A vehicle found in a ditch resulted in an arrest Tuesday night. Around 8:30 PM, the Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 80 in Avoca. An Avoca Police officer along with an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 28 year old Robert Goodman of Muscoda was arrested on charges of Operating While Revoked, Bail Jumping and a Grant County warrant. Goodman was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
AVOCA, WI
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI

