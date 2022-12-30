ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wxpr.org

Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding

In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
CBS 58

Wisconsinites can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Madison judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can now sell a wide range of homemade goods without a commercial license or certified kitchen. The recent ruling marks the second victory for three Wisconsin women farmers who have been fighting for years to be able to sell non-hazardous food items from home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers pardons 171 Wisconsin convicts, total now 774

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 29 that he has granted another 171 pardons – bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774 – a news release stated. Evers had already issued more pardons than any Wisconsin governor in modern history. The vast...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin College Eligible Students May Look Elsewhere

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s a new opportunity for Wisconsin students to save on a college education, but they’ll have to move to South Dakota to take advantage of it. Regents in South Dakota last month voted to officer Wisconsin high school graduates in-state tuition to...
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Year: Goodbye Mandela Barnes

MADISON — So the “red wave” didn’t happen. Not in Wisconsin, anyway. Incompetent liberal Tony Evers won a second term as governor. The left’s lawyer,. Attorney General Josh Kaul won, too. But conservatives can take some consolation in the fact that Evers’ far left.
