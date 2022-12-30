Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding
In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Madison judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can now sell a wide range of homemade goods without a commercial license or certified kitchen. The recent ruling marks the second victory for three Wisconsin women farmers who have been fighting for years to be able to sell non-hazardous food items from home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers pardons 171 Wisconsin convicts, total now 774
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 29 that he has granted another 171 pardons – bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774 – a news release stated. Evers had already issued more pardons than any Wisconsin governor in modern history. The vast...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wisconsin College Eligible Students May Look Elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, SD (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s a new opportunity for Wisconsin students to save on a college education, but they’ll have to move to South Dakota to take advantage of it. Regents in South Dakota last month voted to officer Wisconsin high school graduates in-state tuition to...
captimes.com
State Debate: Praise for Ukraine's Zelensky, darts for Mandela Barnes among today's topics
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr praises Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for ending 2022 on a high note. He adds kudos for U.S. President Joe Biden for solid support for Zelensky. The Janesville Gazette's new editor Karyn Saemann pens an...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
wizmnews.com
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Bowl Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org
Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail
Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning begins on Monday, continues Tuesday; Heavy snow and ice for some areas
A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday morning into Tuesday evening:. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Year: Goodbye Mandela Barnes
MADISON — So the “red wave” didn’t happen. Not in Wisconsin, anyway. Incompetent liberal Tony Evers won a second term as governor. The left’s lawyer,. Attorney General Josh Kaul won, too. But conservatives can take some consolation in the fact that Evers’ far left.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
