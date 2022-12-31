ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Residents in Byram without water for over a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WJTV 12

Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, January 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Boil water advisory lifted for well system connections and some surface water connections

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water advisory residents on the well water system and for surface water connections in the 39211 zip code. According to the city's third party water manager, Ted Henifin, testing will continue in the Saturday for the remaining portions of the surface water system with the goal of having results cleared on Sunday to allow us to lift the order for the remaining zip codes served by the surface water system.
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS

