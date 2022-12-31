Read full article on original website
Residents in Byram without water for over a week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this...
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
Things To Know Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as...
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday, after being closed for the last week due to the city’s latest water crisis. Jeff Good, the co-owner of Broad Street Bakery & Cafe, says water pressure is back up and, as a result, the establishment will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 3.
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Boil water advisory lifted for well system connections and some surface water connections
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water advisory residents on the well water system and for surface water connections in the 39211 zip code. According to the city's third party water manager, Ted Henifin, testing will continue in the Saturday for the remaining portions of the surface water system with the goal of having results cleared on Sunday to allow us to lift the order for the remaining zip codes served by the surface water system.
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
