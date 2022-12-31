ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Nights final weekend approaches

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This upcoming weekend is the last chance to experience the Bright Nights holiday attraction in Forest Park.

Bright Nights shines in the snow

Counting Friday night, there’s just three more nights to experience Bright Nights 28th season. And, families can expect these final nights to close out in style.

The Spirit of Springfield announcing that on Saturday night every child will receive a free ticket for a carousel ride, and either a new years noisemaker or free hat from Santa’s Magical Forest.

The last night is Sunday, January 1st and the attraction will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.

