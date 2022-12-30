Barbara Walters, Trailblazing TV Journalist, Dead at 93

Longtime TV news anchor and host Barbara Walters, known for her work on NBC’s Today and ABC’s 20/20 and The View , has died at the age of 93.

ABC News tweeted the news Friday evening, posting: “ Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93.”

A native of Boston and graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, Walters joined the staff of NBC’s Today show in 1961 and became an on-air personality soon after. She was named the show’s first female co-host in 1964, hosting alongside her future 20/20 colleague Hugh Downs.

She moved to ABC and became the first female co-anchor of a network news program in 1976, co-anchoring the ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner.

In 1979, Walters began co-hosting the ABC weekly newsmagazine 20/20 along with Downs, where she conducted a number of intimate interviews with Hollywood stars and world leaders. She also interviewed celebrities on an annual pre-Oscars special, The Barbara Walters Special , that ran for 30 years. (Her distinctive way of speaking was lampooned by Gilda Radner on Saturday Night Live , who introduced herself as “Baba Wawa.”)

Walters was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989, after 25 years in television.

In 1997, Walters also created and co-hosted ABC’s The View , a daytime talk show anchored by an all-female panel. She retired from co-hosting the show in 2014, but remained an executive producer.

Walters stepped down from her 20/20 duties in 2004 and ended her pre-Oscars specials in 2010.

Watch video below of Walters’ October 1976 ABC News debut, plus a brief tribute that aired Friday night on ABC. ABC will also air a two-hour special this Sunday night, about Walters.