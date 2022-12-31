Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
zagsblog.com
And then there were 2: Only a pair of unbeatens remain in college basketball
With No. 2 UConn losing its first game of the season on Saturday, 83-73 at No. 22 Xavier, only two unbeatens remain in college basketball. No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will host Rutgers on Monday, while No. 22 New Mexico fended off Wyoming, 76-75, on Saturday afternoon. The...
UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in overtime for third straight defeat
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. It was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
North Carolina sports announcer indefinitely suspended after making remark about 'illegal aliens in El Paso' during out-of-town college football game
"Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Gary Hahn said before tossing the coverage to the sideline reporter.
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
WRAL
Community organizer responds to NC State radio announcer's immigrants remark
Hahn's comments come amid reports of misery in El Paso -- with undocumented immigrants sleeping in the cold and rain. They face uncertainty after the supreme court ruling allowing title 42 to stay in place.
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
UPDATE: Transmountain reopens after area sees first snow of new year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
KFOX 14
Snow in the Borderland
Parts of the Borderland woke up to snow Monday morning. A storm system has moved into the region. This system brings gusty winds, rain and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger...
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
cbs4local.com
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Comments / 0