ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in overtime for third straight defeat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. It was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Transmountain reopens after area sees first snow of new year

Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snow in the Borderland

Parts of the Borderland woke up to snow Monday morning. A storm system has moved into the region. This system brings gusty winds, rain and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Airport Update

This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
LAS CRUCES, NM
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
US105

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
US105

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy