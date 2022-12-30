ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park

Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston

What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park

"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic

Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
ClutchPoints

Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.

Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Winter Classic 2023 score: Bruins vs. Penguins live updates as teams clash at Fenway Park

Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby meet outside in Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. Two of the league's most successful franchises are set to clash inside a historic ballpark on Monday. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will feature some of the biggest stars in the game. For the Bruins, veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still playing at an extremely high level, and David Pastrnak has been red hot all year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

