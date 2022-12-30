The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO