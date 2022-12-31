Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tony Edward Duncan, 59, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face. Duncan reportedly called 911, saying that he had a “chemical weapon” that he had used to keep someone off him and that he wished he had more of the “chemical weapon” to use on that person. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded, and Duncan reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim over narcotics. He reportedly said the victim grabbed him, so he hit the victim with the back of his hand while holding a cup of muriatic acid, which splashed on the victim. He said he had not intentionally splashed acid on the victim.
Action News Jax
JSO says deadly shooting on West 31st Street; 21-year-old victim identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The 21-year-old victim has been identified by family as Kevon Follow. A vigil for Kevon will be held on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on West 31st Street. STORY: JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting...
Action News Jax
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
WESH
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
alachuachronicle.com
Tennessee woman arrested for shooting at car of man she met on dating app
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Raechuhl Tazhai Peterson, 27, of Collierville, TN, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting the car of a man she met on a dating app. The victim told Gainesville Police Department officers that he met Peterson on a...
Action News Jax
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
Action News Jax
JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
First Coast News
Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area
NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
Action News Jax
2 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is heartbroken after deputies say a murder-suicide left a man and a child dead. It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a tragic situation that’s left neighbors visibly shaken and upset. Once the crime scene cleared, neighbors could be seen placing flowers outside of the home where it happened.
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
Action News Jax
JSO: Early morning shooting leads to one dead in homicide investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man dead in a shooting at 2300 Philips Highway. Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Philips Highway.
Action News Jax
JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.
