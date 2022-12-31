GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tony Edward Duncan, 59, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face. Duncan reportedly called 911, saying that he had a “chemical weapon” that he had used to keep someone off him and that he wished he had more of the “chemical weapon” to use on that person. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded, and Duncan reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim over narcotics. He reportedly said the victim grabbed him, so he hit the victim with the back of his hand while holding a cup of muriatic acid, which splashed on the victim. He said he had not intentionally splashed acid on the victim.

