This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
whdh.com
Thousands gather to ring in 2023 with Boston’s First Night festivities
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered in Boston on Saturday night to ring in 2023. The city’s First Night celebration features a parade, fireworks, musical performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, several indoor events. Cities across the globe are ringing in the New Year...
whdh.com
Unseasonably warm for 2023 polar plunge in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents are used to braving frigid conditions for their annual polar plunge on New Year’s Day. But this year’s event for the L Street Brownies was among the warmest they’ve ever had. With temps in the 50s, participants took the plunge into the...
whdh.com
Unsettled First Week of January
We kicked off 2023 on a warm note with temperatures climbing into the 50s yesterday. We returned to the 50s today. 50s in January isn’t out the ordinary. In fact in Boston we average 4 days in the 50s each January. We’ve done two now (yesterday and today). The most that Boston has ever recorded in January was 15 set back in 1913!
First Night celebrations return to Boston in full force for first time since pandemic started
BOSTON — Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will return to its full programming for the first time since the pandemic started. Saturday marks the 48th year the city has hosted a First Night celebration, making it the oldest and largest New Year’s Eve arts festival in the country.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Brighton barber shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury Monday after careening into a barber shop in Brighton. Crews responded to The 34 Barber Shop on Washington Street in Brighton after a vehicle crashed into a transformer and the shop. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the crash remains under...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
liveboston617.org
Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks
In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
cambridgeday.com
History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’
History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’. As part of History Cambridge’s mission to collect and share the stories of all Cantabrigians, we are embarking on a new way of engaging with the city’s history. From The Port to Porter Square, from Harvard to Strawberry Hill, Cambridge’s neighborhoods have evolved through the centuries but always have their own special stories to tell. Beginning this year, we’ll highlight a different pocket of the city in our Neighborhood History Centers, based in community centers, storefronts and public spaces around town. We are beginning this initiative in 2023 with Cambridgeport, recognizing that it is a dynamic and diverse neighborhood with a fascinating history. Our overarching goal is to engage residents in discussions about the relevance of the neighborhood’s history as well as building a more complete and nuanced historical record.
What to know about shutdowns on the MBTA’s Orange, Green, and Red lines this month
Regular service will be impacted on numerous weekends in January. Passengers of the MBTA’s Red, Orange, and Green lines will have to navigate multiple service disruptions this month. The agency outlined the specifics of how each line will be impacted in a statement posted online Monday. Some of the...
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Boston 25 News
Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument
A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
whdh.com
Water leak prompts evacuation of housing complex in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A housing complex in Brookline was evacuated overnight due to a water leak. Crews were called to the Sussman House on Pleasant Street after receiving word of the issue. Residents of the complex, which is for the elderly and those living with disabilities, were moved to...
WBUR
Dancer Ayodele Casel takes us into the world of tap
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For a special hour of WBUR's Radio Boston, we bring you highlights from another WBUR CitySpace conversation. Professional tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel spoke with Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing this fall as part of the show's "Phenomenal Women" series, which invites women at the top of their professions to share their stories. We hear how Casel broke into a male-dominated space as a choreographer and dancer.
whdh.com
Macy’s in Saugus damaged after driver crashes through entrance
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The entrance to a Macy’s location in Saugus is boarded up after a driver careened through the glass doors on Monday, officials said. Shoppers at the Square One Mall were stopping by to snap pictures of the mangled entranceway on New Year’s Day, hours after a driver crashed through the glass doors and into the store.
Study examines North Adams-Boston rail service
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is conducting a study to examine the costs, benefits, and investments necessary to implement passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston.
