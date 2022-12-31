ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

WLOS.com

Man hit in cheek in shooting near Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One man was shot and several vehicles and apartments were damaged in a Sunday morning shooting in Asheville. Asheville police officers responded to Mission Hospital about 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for a reported gunshot wound in which a man had been hit in the cheek.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers say a gunshot victim was found...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia

MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
MORRISTOWN, TN

