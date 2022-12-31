Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
WLOS.com
Authorities call Swannanoa shooting a domestic incident, identify suspected shooter
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in Buncombe County on Sunday. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at a private residence in Swannanoa on Jan. 1, near F&J Food Mart on Old US Highway 70.
WYFF4.com
Several shell casings recovered during shooting investigation, police say
Asheville police said they are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday morning. Officers said they were called to a hospital around 5:00 a.m. for a reported gunshot wound. According to officers, they learned the shooting happened near the 100 block of Atkinson Street. In addition to the...
WLOS.com
Man hit in cheek in shooting near Asheville apartment complex
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One man was shot and several vehicles and apartments were damaged in a Sunday morning shooting in Asheville. Asheville police officers responded to Mission Hospital about 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for a reported gunshot wound in which a man had been hit in the cheek.
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
FOX Carolina
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 11 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
Asheville Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting that leaves 1 injured
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one man injured.
WYFF4.com
Driver identified after crashing into Anderson County deputy's vehicle
Part of a police chase in Anderson County, South Carolina, was caught on camera. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that a master deputy saw a truck at the QT gas station with a driver "displaying characteristics of someone under the influence." Authorities said the deputy tried to...
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers say a gunshot victim was found...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
WLOS.com
Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
WLOS.com
Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia
MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
Parents face charges after child dies in Oconee County
The parents of a baby that died the day after Christmas are in custody and face a long a list of charges. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Seneca Monday afternoon, after a 911 call regarding a child that was unresponsive.
Comments / 3