ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan not letting Blake Corum’s injury slow down dominant run game

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1hd4_0jzEb3ws00

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — You could hear the air being sucked out of Michigan Stadium all the way back on Nov. 19 when, a week before a season-defining match against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ star running back, Blake Corum, grabbed his left knee after a first-quarter run.

The Wolverines beat Illinois that day, but the injury to Corum, considered a Heisman Trophy candidate at the time, overshadowed an underwhelming win. Corum tried to give it a go at Ohio State the following week, but left the game for good after two carries, a torn meniscus ending his season.

Nevertheless, the Wolverines went on to dispatch Ohio State and then Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, putting themselves in the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. They’ll try to win a third straight game minus their 1,463-yard rusher on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU .

“It’s a credit to all the guys around him stepping up,” co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss said. “Like [running backs] Donovan [Edwards] or C.J. [Stokes] or [Tavierre Dunlap]. But it’s a credit to the offensive line, obviously, and [quarterback] J.J. [McCarthy] and the tight ends who are a huge part of the running game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABPy4_0jzEb3ws00
Donovan Edwards (7) has stepped up for the Wolverines since Blake Corum got hurt.
Getty Images

The Wolverines have not missed Corum all that much. Not in Columbus, where they ran for 278 yards, as Edwards, a sophomore from West Bloomfield, Mich., salted the game away with touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards. And not in Indianapolis, where they ran for 161 yards and controlled the game throughout against Purdue.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NzTB_0jzEb3ws00 Max Duggan compared to TCU alum Andy Dalton: ‘Mount Rushmore of TCU guys’

What about the Fiesta Bowl?

“They are going to try and run the football,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “It’s going to be important for us to do everything we can to get the run game stopped.”

The Horned Frogs have given up more than 100 yards of rushing in all but two games this year, against Texas and Tarleton State. Only six times, though, have opponents averaged more than four yards per carry against them. But Michigan’s offensive line is coming off a second straight year winning the Joe Moore Award as the best in the country, and will be a challenge greater than any that TCU has faced in the pass-happy Big 12.

“Just being able to dominate the man in front of you, that’s kind of what we live for in this game as offensive linemen,” Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi said. “And run blocking is definitely more enjoyable than pass blocking.”

Dykes is not wrong: Michigan wants to maul its way to a national title. Even undermanned, the Wolverines just might be capable of doing that.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to controversial calls against Wolverines from loss to TCU

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation. Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop

An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy