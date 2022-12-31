Searcy spending $790K to get every officer a taser, bodycam, & dash cam

SEARCY, Ark. – All officers in the Searcy Police Department will soon be equipped with their own taser, body camera, and dash cam thanks to a $790,000 spending plan approved by the city council this month.

“It was presented to them on a Monday morning and approved five minutes later,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez explained.

The chief said the new hardware and software coming to overhaul Searcy’s law enforcement will modernize the department and make the area safer. He said it will also fill a need the department has concurrently been operating without.

“It’s at the point to some shifts they have more officers than they have tasers,” Hernandez said.

The safety concern extends beyond an old armory of tasers losing their charge and function. Not every officer has his own body camera currently either.

Instead, a camera is left at the police station at the end of one shift to be picked up at the start of the next. Hernandez explained that this presents an issue

“If say an officer is coming into work from their house, they may not have a camera on them, but they are not going to bypass a call,” he said.

With the upgrade, officers will always have a camera on their person and another in their patrol car. They also will activate automatically as soon as any taser leaves its holster.

“With our cameras, you have to turn it on yourself right now. That will eliminate the human error part of it,” the chief admitted. “Double-pressing has happened a lot because you’re trying to hurry up and do it or you think you hit it and you didn’t actually hit it right.”

The recorded footage will no longer have to be downloaded to be viewed, which would have taken days before. The video also could only be stored for a few years before storage space ran out.

With the new equipment, all new cameras have near-infinite cloud storage, and the ability to make any computer a real-time crime center.

“Everything is live in essence,” Hernandez said. “I’m able to look at that officer’s body cam to see what is going on in that call.”

The first shipment of tasers is expected in January, and the entire department will be trained on them soon after.

The $790,000 upgrade will be paid for through a $100,000 Arkansas Department of Public Safety Equipment grant, Searcy Police’s maintenance budget for tasers and cameras, as well as additional city funding over the next five years.

Searcy and its police department saved $259,873 by committing to the purchase before the end of the year.

“Cameras are essential to the Searcy Police Department doing its job as well as the tasers for the officer’s safety,” Henandez concluded.

