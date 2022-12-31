ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Searcy spending $790K to get every officer a taser, bodycam, & dash cam

By Neale Zeringue
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVhpI_0jzEavC800

SEARCY, Ark. – All officers in the Searcy Police Department will soon be equipped with their own taser, body camera, and dash cam thanks to a $790,000 spending plan approved by the city council this month.

“It was presented to them on a Monday morning and approved five minutes later,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez explained.

Hot Springs police officers named Officers of the Year

The chief said the new hardware and software coming to overhaul Searcy’s law enforcement will modernize the department and make the area safer. He said it will also fill a need the department has concurrently been operating without.

“It’s at the point to some shifts they have more officers than they have tasers,” Hernandez said.

The safety concern extends beyond an old armory of tasers losing their charge and function. Not every officer has his own body camera currently either.

Instead, a camera is left at the police station at the end of one shift to be picked up at the start of the next. Hernandez explained that this presents an issue

MEMS renames street to honor the one-year anniversary of employee who lost his life on the job

“If say an officer is coming into work from their house, they may not have a camera on them, but they are not going to bypass a call,” he said.

With the upgrade, officers will always have a camera on their person and another in their patrol car. They also will activate automatically as soon as any taser leaves its holster.

“With our cameras, you have to turn it on yourself right now. That will eliminate the human error part of it,” the chief admitted. “Double-pressing has happened a lot because you’re trying to hurry up and do it or you think you hit it and you didn’t actually hit it right.”

The recorded footage will no longer have to be downloaded to be viewed, which would have taken days before. The video also could only be stored for a few years before storage space ran out.

With the new equipment, all new cameras have near-infinite cloud storage, and the ability to make any computer a real-time crime center.

“Everything is live in essence,” Hernandez said. “I’m able to look at that officer’s body cam to see what is going on in that call.”

The first shipment of tasers is expected in January, and the entire department will be trained on them soon after.

The $790,000 upgrade will be paid for through a $100,000 Arkansas Department of Public Safety Equipment grant, Searcy Police’s maintenance budget for tasers and cameras, as well as additional city funding over the next five years.

Central Arkansas woman receives LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life Award

Searcy and its police department saved $259,873 by committing to the purchase before the end of the year.

“Cameras are essential to the Searcy Police Department doing its job as well as the tasers for the officer’s safety,” Henandez concluded.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Investigation underway after Jacksonville police officer attacked

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an attack on a police officer that happened on Marshall Rd shortly after midnight on January 1. According to reports, when officers were initiating a traffic stop a young black male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then fired a round at the officers.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

A place to go in case of emergency

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy