Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
wbrc.com
Police investigating homicide in Birmingham Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. We will update this story as information is released. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wbrc.com
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
wbrc.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wbrc.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
Crash during police chase in Tuscaloosa kills passenger in fleeing vehicle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa. An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday […]
wbrc.com
Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass. “The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
Comments / 1