Harold R. Cole, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Richard Cole, age 89, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1933, to the late Lewis and Bessie Smith Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ireda Cole. Harold was a kind...
Judith Ann Smith, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Smith, of Niles, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Concord Care Center of Hartford. She was 81. Judith was born on November 22, 1941, in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Lena Zimmer Brokaw. She was a loving...
Timothy D. Chalfant, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Timothy D. Chalfant, 56, who passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Timothy was born on January 2, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Gilbert E....
Paul E. Reddington, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Reddington, known as “Pauly” and “Punkin Paul” age 78 of Hubbard passed away at the Hospice House on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Paul was born March 31, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John R. and Miriam McNally...
Edith M. Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. Brown, 87, died Saturday morning December 31, 2022 at Sharon Regional. She was born June 1, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a daughter of Germono and Catherine Vivo Micheline and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mrs. Brown was a cook at St. Bernadette’s Church...
Charles K. Mains, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Mains, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by his side. Charles was born May 19, 1935, in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. He went to Westinghouse High School in Pennsylvania. He then moved to the Youngstown area. On June 28, 1958,...
Cheryl Lynn Javens, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Javens, 68, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 12, 1954 in Salem, daughter of Clara Jane (Gregg) Hively and the late Eugene Hively. Cheryl was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church. She...
Reverend Nathaniel DuBose, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel DuBose, Sr. also known as Nate, 81,. transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday December 27, 2022. Nathaniel was born November 19, 1941 to Daniel Lee and Mary Lee DuBose. Nathaniel graduated from The Rayen High School. He enlisted into the United States Army where...
David Ray Wheeler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Wheeler, age 40, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving fiancé by his side. David was born December 15, 1982 in Marion, Virginia to...
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
Kersey E. McCloskey, Jr. East Palestine
EAST PALISTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kersey E. McCloskey, Jr., 88 of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away January 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Kersey was born January 10, 1934 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kersey E and Jessie Dickson McCloskey. He graduated from...
Frank John Consiglio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank John Consiglio, 29, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his family by his side. Frank was born January 25, 1993, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Consiglio and Irene Maillis. He was a 2011 graduate of Canfield High School...
Glennie Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Glennie Young was held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 2: 00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Glennie Young, age 72, departed this life on December 24, 2022. Glennie was born in Greenville,...
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ,3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life December 22, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Janet M. Ryan, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Ryan, 74, of Transfer passed away early Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, in UPMC Greenville Hospital. Mrs. Ryan was born December 20, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Zorzi) Lucas. She was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High...
Ann M. McHale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. McHale, 90, of Youngstown, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022. Ann was born January 18, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph James and Anna Gertrude (Gubany) McHale and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1950 graduate of Ursuline High...
Josephine Constantinovich, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland. Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown. There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating...
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
Judith Gomez, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Gomez, 76, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Shenango Farrell, Pennsylvania, in the E.R. unexpectedly at 3:33 p.m. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on February 13, 1946, she was the daughter of Charlene (Cunningham) Kagle and...
