The Butler Bulldogs take on the Georgetown Hoyas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Butler Georgetown prediction and pick. The college basketball season is filled with unpredictable and unlikely events, but Georgetown struggling is not one of them. Yes, Georgetown did make the NCAA Tournament under Patrick Ewing by making the 2021 Big Dance after winning the Big East Tournament. Everyone in the Georgetown program hoped that moment would be a momentum-building turning point for coach Patrick Ewing, a catalyst for improved recruiting and performance. It just hasn’t happened. Georgetown was not good last season, and the Hoyas have not been good at all this season. They just lost to DePaul, which is not a very good team at the moment. The Hoyas enter this game 5-9, and they’re basically at the point where they have to win the Big East Tournament as their only possible path to the NCAA Tournament. People at Georgetown really want Patrick Ewing to succeed, but it’s hard to see how they can justify keeping Ewing much longer if results don’t begin to markedly improve.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO