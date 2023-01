Lynn

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident hit and run at 2:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lynnway and Market Street; at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Street and Western Avenue; at 3:29 p.m. Thursday at 138 Franklin St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:11 a.m. Thursday at 250 Commercial St.; at 11:44 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Huron Street; at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at 272 Parkland Ave.; at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Liberty Street and Washington Street; at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at 73 Centre St.; at 4:31 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Logan Street; at 1:30 a.m. Friday at 232 Lynnfield St.

Thefts

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 5:43 p.m. Thursday at 25 Hamilton Ave.

A report of a breaking and entering at 6:56 a.m. Friday at 555 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 4:33 p.m. Thursday at 282 Lynnway.

A report of Larceny at 2:23 p.m. Thursday at 33A Jackson St.; at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at 17 Orchard St.; at 6:37 a.m. Friday at 28 Franklin St.

A report of Robbery at 6:09 p.m. Thursday at 2 Victory Rd.

Assault

A report of assault and battery at 5:52 p.m. Thursday at 264 Essex St.

NAHANT

Accident

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday at Nahant rotary

The post Police Log: 12-31-22 appeared first on Itemlive .