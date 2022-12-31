Effective: 2023-01-03 02:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CST for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Panola; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 251 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carthage, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carthage, Tenaha, Timpson, Gary City, Woods and Dotson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO