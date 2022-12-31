Homicide investigation underway after 16-year-old fatally shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

