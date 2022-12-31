ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Homicide investigation underway after 16-year-old fatally shot in Portsmouth

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIbFO_0jzEWo2l00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating second homicide in less than 16 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning. Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said. In an update from police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old William Jones.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
kscj.com

NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
NORFOLK, NE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy