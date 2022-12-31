ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Four human skulls found in Mexico package bound for US

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402094_0jzEWnA200
Two of the four human skulls found by Mexico's national guard in a US-bound package at Queretaro intercontinental airport.

Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities say.

The skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro intercontinental airport in central Mexico, the national guard said on Friday.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan – one of the most violent parts of the country – and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQgPG_0jzEWnA200
The skulls detected in the package by X-ray equipment at Queretaro airport. Photograph: Mexico’S Guardia Nacional/Reuters

The national guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.

The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority, which was not obtained, it said.

Comments / 227

Bill
2d ago

our silly government is so worried about Ukraine that they can't even take down the cartel smh they are the real problem for America that's why they the working good Mexicans are running from over there because they are scared of the cartels our government needs to step it up and deal with the cartel if y'all don't want to deal with it just give me your power and resources that you have and I can deal with the cartel since the USA petty scary government are so scared to go deal with them the cartel is spilling over here we need trump in office right away these fools in charge are trying to get us harmed

Reply(59)
97
Deth Bounnhingyong
3d ago

I don't practice Santaria I ain't got no crystal ball. But i had 4 skulls in a luggage and they. They caught them Alllll

Reply(12)
66
Cheryl Mcanally
2d ago

either it's a warning....or maybe anatomy class just for the bone structure...do testing on the middle of the teeth.....good teeth....they were important poor dentition just an ordinary person.....who knows....I hope they continue this story

Reply
17
Related
The Atlantic

Little House on the Prairie—With Meth

In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
allthatsinteresting.com

A 5,000-Year-Old ‘Bog Body’ Discovered In Denmark May Have Been A Victim Of Human Sacrifice

Though some bog bodies discovered in northern Europe over the years belonged to people who fell into the bogs and accidentally drowned, researchers suspect that many were deliberately sacrificed. While examining the site of a future housing development near Stenløse, Denmark, archaeologists came across 5,000-year-old human bones. Sunk into a...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy