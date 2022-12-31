ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes

The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

What to expect from rain & storms during 1st Monday of 2023 in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and 2023 is wasting no time to get to some stormy and rainy weather in North Texas. Could this be an omen of good luck?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Monday will see some possible storms during the late morning and afternoon, with some becoming strong-to-severe. Monday evening will see some storms as well with more rainfall expected.
FORT WORTH, TX
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ktalnews.com

New Year's fitness resolutions

People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
LOUISIANA STATE
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
ktalnews.com

TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
LOUISIANA STATE
KFDM-TV

Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
TEXAS STATE

