First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
What to expect from rain & storms during 1st Monday of 2023 in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and 2023 is wasting no time to get to some stormy and rainy weather in North Texas. Could this be an omen of good luck?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Monday will see some possible storms during the late morning and afternoon, with some becoming strong-to-severe. Monday evening will see some storms as well with more rainfall expected.
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
More than 1,000 without power as severe weather hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through the area 1,019 East Texans are without power. KETK has compiled the following list of outages from SWEPCO and Oncor. This is a list of power outages by area: Anderson County – 1 Angelina County – 156 Bowie County – 6 Cass County – 1 Cherokee […]
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
New Year's fitness resolutions
People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second one in less than 2 weeks
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey.
Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected
The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
